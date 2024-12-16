NHL
Oilers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16
NHL action on Monday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Florida Panthers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Panthers Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (18-10-2) vs. Florida Panthers (18-11-2)
- Date: Monday, December 16, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: NHL Network
Oilers vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-140)
|Panthers (+116)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (51.6%)
Oilers vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Florida, the underdog, is -220.
Oilers vs Panthers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers versus Panthers matchup on December 16 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.
Oilers vs Panthers Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Florida is a +116 underdog on the road.