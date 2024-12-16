FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16

Data Skrive

Oilers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16

NHL action on Monday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Florida Panthers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Panthers Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (18-10-2) vs. Florida Panthers (18-11-2)
  • Date: Monday, December 16, 2024
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Oilers vs Panthers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-140)Panthers (+116)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (51.6%)

Oilers vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Florida, the underdog, is -220.

Oilers vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Oilers versus Panthers matchup on December 16 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Edmonton is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Florida is a +116 underdog on the road.

