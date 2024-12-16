Oilers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16

NHL action on Monday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Florida Panthers.

Oilers vs Panthers Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (18-10-2) vs. Florida Panthers (18-11-2)

Date: Monday, December 16, 2024

Monday, December 16, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: NHL Network

Oilers vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-140) Panthers (+116) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (51.6%)

Oilers vs Panthers Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Florida, the underdog, is -220.

Oilers vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for the Oilers versus Panthers matchup on December 16 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Panthers Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Florida is a +116 underdog on the road.

