NHL

Oilers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Jets Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (0-0-0) vs. Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-184)Jets (+152)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (54.5%)

Oilers vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +136.

Oilers vs Jets Over/Under

  • The Oilers-Jets matchup on October 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Oilers vs Jets Moneyline

  • Edmonton is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +152 underdog on the road.

