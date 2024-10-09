Oilers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Jets Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (0-0-0) vs. Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0)

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-184) Jets (+152) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (54.5%)

Oilers vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +136.

Oilers vs Jets Over/Under

The Oilers-Jets matchup on October 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Oilers vs Jets Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +152 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!