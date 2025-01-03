FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

In NHL action on Friday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Anaheim Ducks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (22-12-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-17-4)
  • Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-481)Ducks (+360)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (70.8%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is +138.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Ducks game on January 3, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The Oilers vs Ducks moneyline has Edmonton as a -481 favorite, while Anaheim is a +360 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup