Oilers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

In NHL action on Friday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Anaheim Ducks.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (22-12-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-17-4)

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-481) Ducks (+360) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (70.8%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is +138.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Ducks game on January 3, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

The Oilers vs Ducks moneyline has Edmonton as a -481 favorite, while Anaheim is a +360 underdog on the road.

