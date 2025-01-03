NHL
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3
In NHL action on Friday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Anaheim Ducks.
Oilers vs Ducks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (22-12-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-17-4)
- Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-481)
|Ducks (+360)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Oilers win (70.8%)
Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is +138.
Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Ducks game on January 3, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Ducks moneyline has Edmonton as a -481 favorite, while Anaheim is a +360 underdog on the road.