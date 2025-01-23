NHL
Oilers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23
NHL action on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Oilers vs Canucks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (29-15-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (20-16-10)
- Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-194)
|Canucks (+160)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (71.1%)
Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Canucks are -170 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +138.
Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Oilers-Canucks on January 23, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Canucks, Edmonton is the favorite at -194, and Vancouver is +160 playing on the road.