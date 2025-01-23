Oilers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

NHL action on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Canucks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (29-15-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (20-16-10)

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-194) Canucks (+160) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (71.1%)

Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Canucks are -170 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +138.

Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Oilers-Canucks on January 23, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Canucks, Edmonton is the favorite at -194, and Vancouver is +160 playing on the road.

