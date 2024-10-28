Oilers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28
Data Skrive
The NHL slate on Monday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (3-4-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-1)
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-245)
|Blue Jackets (+198)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (62.8%)
Oilers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Blue Jackets are -122 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +100.
Oilers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- Oilers versus Blue Jackets, on October 28, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Oilers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Columbus is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -245 favorite despite being on the road.