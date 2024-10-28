menu item
NHL

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28

The NHL slate on Monday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (3-4-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-1)
  • Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-245)Blue Jackets (+198)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (62.8%)

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Blue Jackets are -122 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +100.

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Blue Jackets, on October 28, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Columbus is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -245 favorite despite being on the road.

