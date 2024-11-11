Ohio State vs Youngstown State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 11

The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) take the court against the Youngstown State Penguins (1-0) on November 11, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Game time: 6:00 PM ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Arena: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ohio State win (81.3%)

See these betting insights and trends before you bet on Monday's Ohio State-Youngstown State spread (Ohio State -19.5) or over/under (147.5 points).

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ohio State went 17-16-0 ATS last season.

Youngstown State went 16-12-0 ATS last season.

The Buckeyes covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered eight times in 17 opportunities at home, and they covered four times in 10 opportunities in road games.

The Penguins' winning percentage against the spread at home was .538 (7-6-0) last season. On the road, it was .600 (9-6-0).

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ohio State went 15-5 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 75% of those games).

The Buckeyes won all six games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -4000 or shorter.

Youngstown State was an underdog seven times last season and won twice.

The Penguins were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1400 moneyline set for this game.

Ohio State has an implied moneyline win probability of 97.6% in this contest.

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Head-to-Head Comparison

The Penguins came out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.4 boards. They pulled down 36.7 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3 per outing.

The Penguins recorded 100.3 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball), while allowing 87.6 points per 100 possessions (37th in college basketball).

