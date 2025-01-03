Ohio State vs Michigan State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

Two streaking teams meet when the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) host the Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) on January 3, 2025. The Buckeyes will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Spartans, who have won six straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ohio State win (57.5%)

Ohio State is a 1.5-point favorite against Michigan State on Friday and the over/under is set at 148.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the contest.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ohio State has compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan State is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

Ohio State covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 87.5% of the time. That's more often than Michigan State covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (50%).

In home games last season, the Buckeyes sported a better record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-6-0).

Against the spread, the Spartans were better at home (11-7-0) than away (4-6-0) last year.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ohio State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in seven games this year and has walked away with the win six times (85.7%) in those games.

This season, the Buckeyes have been victorious six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -114 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan State has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Spartans have played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Ohio State has an implied victory probability of 53.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head Comparison

Ohio State is outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game with a +168 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.8 points per game (46th in college basketball) and gives up 69.8 per outing (144th in college basketball).

Bruce Thornton's team-leading 17.4 points per game ranks 95th in college basketball.

Michigan State has a +194 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.9 points per game. It is putting up 82.0 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and is allowing 67.1 per contest to rank 81st in college basketball.

Jaden's team-leading 13.6 points per game rank him 405th in college basketball.

The Buckeyes win the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. They record 32.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 233rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.8 per contest.

Devin Royal is 118th in college basketball play with 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the Buckeyes.

The 38.7 rebounds per game the Spartans accumulate rank ninth in the country, 11.4 more than the 27.3 their opponents collect.

Jaxon Kohler leads the Spartans with 8.4 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball).

Ohio State's 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 37th in college basketball, and the 88.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 134th in college basketball.

The Spartans' 103.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 59th in college basketball, and the 84.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 48th in college basketball.

