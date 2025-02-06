Ohio State vs Maryland Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

The Maryland Terrapins (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Ohio State Buckeyes (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) on February 6, 2025 at Value City Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ohio State win (56.6%)

Before making a bet on Thursday's Ohio State-Maryland spread (Ohio State -2.5) or total (146.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ohio State vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ohio State has compiled a 13-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Maryland has covered 11 times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Maryland is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 8-5 ATS record Ohio State puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Buckeyes have a better record against the spread at home (8-4-0) than they do on the road (3-4-0).

The Terrapins have performed better against the spread at home (8-6-0) than away (2-4-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference games, Ohio State is 5-6-0 this year.

Maryland has beaten the spread five times in 11 Big Ten games.

Ohio State vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ohio State has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win eight times (66.7%) in those contests.

The Buckeyes have a win-loss record of 8-2 when favored by -150 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Maryland has gone 1-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Terrapins have a record of 1-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +125 or longer (33.3%).

Ohio State has an implied victory probability of 60% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Ohio State vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Ohio State outscores opponents by 8.6 points per game (scoring 80.0 per game to rank 52nd in college basketball while allowing 71.4 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball) and has a +188 scoring differential overall.

Bruce Thornton is 106th in the country with a team-leading 17.2 points per game.

Maryland has a +385 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.5 points per game. It is putting up 83.0 points per game, 20th in college basketball, and is giving up 65.5 per outing to rank 35th in college basketball.

Derik Queen's 15.0 points per game paces Maryland and ranks 252nd in the nation.

The Buckeyes come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. They are recording 32.0 rebounds per game (197th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.2 per outing.

Devin Royal paces the Buckeyes with 7.3 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball action).

The 34.3 rebounds per game the Terrapins accumulate rank 74th in the country, 4.9 more than the 29.4 their opponents collect.

Julian Reese tops the team with 9.1 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball).

Ohio State ranks 54th in college basketball by averaging 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 144th in college basketball, allowing 90.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Terrapins rank 17th in college basketball averaging 105.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th, allowing 83.2 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!