Odell Beckham Jr. Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Indianapolis Colts and their 29th-ranked pass defense (287 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Beckham's next game against the Colts, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Beckham vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.61

4.61 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.11

29.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Beckham Fantasy Performance

Beckham is the 81st-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 189th overall, as he has tallied 6.6 total fantasy points (3.3 per game).

In two games this season, Beckham has been targeted seven times, with five receptions for 66 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 6.6 fantasy points.

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham hauled in three balls on four targets for 29 yards, good for 2.9 fantasy points.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Colts have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

A total of two players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this year.

A total of Four players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Colts this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Colts this year.

