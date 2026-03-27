Oaklawn Park Picks for Arkansas Derby Day, 3/28/26

Key Takeaways:

Arkansas Derby Day brings a full, competitive card of Oaklawn Park picks to Hot Springs, where full fields and varied class levels create opportunities to find horse racing value beyond the headliner.

In races like the American Pharoah Overnight, balanced fields with mixed form lines often reward horses returning fresh or cutting back to more suitable distances.

Pace dynamics look especially important in the allowance ranks, where a potential lone-speed scenario could give Viking a chance to control the race from the outset.

The Oaklawn Mile projects to feature legitimate early pressure, setting the table for versatile runners like Coal Battle who can adapt to different race shapes.

Across the stakes races, proven local form remains a steady edge, particularly for horses with established success over the Oaklawn surface.

Saturday, March 28, features the flagship card of the Oaklawn Park horse racing meet: Arkansas Derby day. The feature race is a Grade 1, $1.5 million spectacle that features some of the best horses on the Kentucky Derby trail, and offers enough points to virtually guarantee the top two finishers a ticket to Churchill Downs. However, it’s not the only big-money event at the track: Saturday’s card in Hot Springs features 14 races, including three others at the stakes level.

The card kicks off at 11:35 a.m. Central Daylight Time. Other than the Arkansas Derby, the stakes on the card include the Oaklawn Mile (G3) for older dirt horses, the 1 1/16-mile American Pharoah Overnight for older horses who haven’t won a stakes in 2025 or 2026, and the Temperence Hill for older horses going 1 ½ miles.

Make sure to tune into FanDuel TV to watch every race and get the latest news on contenders in Arkansas and all over the country. You can also get past performances and bet on every race at FanDuel. Don’t forget to check the scratches before placing your bets – Saturday is supposed to be a sunny spring day, but weather conditions can always take a turn, and scratches can happen for any reason. Scratches can affect pace and class balances, so make sure you’re informed before placing your bets on Saturday.

Oaklawn Park Picks

These are Oaklawn Park picks for Saturday’s Arkansas Derby card:

Race 9: American Pharoah Overnight Stakes, 1 1/16 miles on the dirt - Timeout, Winnemac Avenue

FanDuel odds: 9-2 and 7-2

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This race is restricted to horses who haven’t won a stakes in 2025 or 2026, and it drew a fascinating and tightly matched field – some recent allowance mainstays, some horses coming in from long layoffs. It’s the kind of field wide-open enough to take a shot against short-priced contenders like morning-line favorite Classic Car Wash, who ran huge off a long layoff and may regress, or Publisher, who has finally figured out how to win a horse race but still has to prove himself on a dry track and may get overbet because he ran in the Kentucky Derby last year.

Timeout (9-2) has been on the bench since an attempt going 1 ¾ miles last June at Saratoga. He was a no-show as the favorite, but now he cuts back to a shorter distance. Though he has never tried 1 1/16 miles on dirt before, he is a winner at that trip on the grass, and also at both a mile and 1 ⅛ miles on the dirt, meaning this has every chance to suit him. He has been a regular on the tab since late January for trainer Bill Mott, who shines with these long-layoff horses. And, from a pace perspective, he has the right tactical speed to work out a trip just off the likes of Prince of Power and Woodcourt.

Winnemac Avenue (7-2) has come close in his last two, both in allowance company at Oaklawn, and has gotten a freshening of almost two months. Trainer Jim DiVito tends to have horses ready off those kinds of breaks, and in fact has turned a flat-bet profit on horses coming off 46-90 day breaks over the last three years. Luis Saez has ridden him in his last two starts, one from a stalking spot and another from further off the pace, so he knows how to take advantage of his versatility. All four of his wins have come at 1 1/16 miles on dirt, and if he comes into this race as sharp as he was earlier in the meet, he’ll be right in the mix.

Race 10: N1X Allowance, 1 1/16 miles on the dirt - Viking, Moe Eighty Eight

FanDuel odds: 4-1 and 8-5

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Viking (4-1) missed by a head last out after doing the dirty work on the pace, a race that has been franked since third-place Expect the Best came back to demolish a starter-allowance field. He stretches out to 1 1/16 miles for the first time ever – a positive, since his pedigree has so much distance in it that he should love every step of this, and even more along the line. And, he has a chance to get his way on the lead: Dual Monarchy doesn’t seem to have the zip he used to, and Mena typically shows a tracking style and not his speed of old. That could give Viking the most comfortable lead he has had in a while, and therefore a chance of victory at a value price.

Moe Eighty Eight (8-5) emerged as a very nice horse last year, breaking his maiden on the lawn at Aqueduct but then clearing his two New York-bred conditions on the dirt there over the winter. He wasn’t disgraced in his first try against horses bred outside the Empire state, rallying for second behind a pedestrian pace going just seven furlongs. The extra distance should help him here – he’s by Solomini out of a Tapit mare, after all – and over this two-turn trip, he should be able to get a stalking trip much like he did in his maiden win at 1 1/16 miles on grass. If he works that, he can prove that he is up to the task of facing open company.

Race 11: Oaklawn Mile (G3), one mile on the dirt - Coal Battle, Neoequos

FanDuel odds: 6-1 and 12-1

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The Oaklawn Mile is going to be a party on the front end – Nu What’s New and Full Serrano are the speed of the speed, and East Avenue and Awesome Aaron also do their best up front, though neither is likely to be quite as rollicking up front. That’s good news for Coal Battle (6-1), who makes his four-year-old debut in this spot and should get a nifty setup behind them. Yes, he can show speed sometimes, but he’s versatile enough to win often from tracking or midpack trips as well. The Lonnie Briley trainee loves Oaklawn – he won both the Smarty Jones and the Rebel (G2) last year, and finished third in the Arkansas Derby (G1). And though he typically goes longer than this flat mile, he is a stakes winner in his only try at the flat mile, and it was a two-turn mile to boot. That’s plenty of reason to respect him in a race that should set up kindly.

With all the pace in the race, the Oaklawn Mile looks ripe for chaos and prices. And, one of this winter and spring’s most consistent purveyors of chaos is trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr., who seems to be shipping and winning all over the place. This is a surprising spot for Neoequos (12-1) to turn up, especially since he had a breakout effort on the grass last out. But, he has plenty of dirt form at ages two and three, and last out in that turf race, he showed the ability to rate and rally over a two-turn trip. That’s exactly what he’s going to need to do here. Add to this the fact that jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. has ridden lights-out in limited starts at Oaklawn this year, and there’s price potential all over this plucky son of Neolithic.

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