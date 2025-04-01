Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT and MAX

Two of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Nikola Jokic (third, 29.3 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (47-28) host Anthony Edwards (fourth, 27.2 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32) on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT and MAX. The Nuggets are 3-point favorites. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -3 232.5 -138 +118

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (55.1%)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 35 times over 75 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 35-39-1 this season.

This season, 45 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total.

Timberwolves games this season have gone over the total in 43 of 75 opportunities (57.3%).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 17 times in 37 games when playing at home, and it has covered 18 times in 38 games on the road.

The Nuggets have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (64.9%) than road games (55.3%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results away (19-17-0) than at home (16-22-1).

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have finished over 25 of 39 times at home (64.1%), and 18 of 36 on the road (50%).

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic averages 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists, shooting 57.4% from the floor (eighth in NBA) and 41.2% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.2 points, 2.2 assists and 7 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.2 points, 5 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Christian Braun averages 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 57.4% from the floor (eighth in NBA) and 39.4% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards is averaging 27.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.6 assists for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are getting 18.8 points, 7 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Julius Randle.

The Timberwolves receive 14.4 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 6.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Timberwolves get 12.5 points per game from Jaden McDaniels, plus 5.9 boards and 2.1 assists.

Per game, Rudy Gobert provides the Timberwolves 11.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks (ninth in league).

