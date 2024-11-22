Nuggets vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 22

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN, ALT, and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (8-7) will look to Luka Doncic (eighth in the league scoring 28.1 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Nikola Jokic (fourth in the NBA with 29.7 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (8-5) on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Ball Arena. The Mavericks are 4.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and KFAA. The over/under in the matchup is 229.5.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4.5 229.5 -200 +168

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (61.9%)

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Nuggets have compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 15 games this season, they have eight wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have gone over the total nine times out of 15 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 46.7% of the time (seven out of 15 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering three times in seven home games, and two times in six road games.

The Nuggets have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in five of seven home matchups (71.4%). In away games, they have hit the over in four of six games (66.7%).

Dallas has been better against the spread at home (5-4-0) than away (3-3-0) this season.

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under less often at home (three times out of nine) than on the road (four of six) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 boards and 11.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (10th in league) and 1 block.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.3 points, 6.9 boards and 2.8 assists.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 55% from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Doncic averages 28.1 points for the Mavericks, plus 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

Per game, Kyrie Irving provides the Mavericks 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Daniel Gafford's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is making 70.8% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

The Mavericks are receiving 14 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Klay Thompson.

Per game, Naji Marshall gets the Mavericks 9.1 points, 3.4 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

