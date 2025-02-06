Nuggets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT2 and FDSFL

The Denver Nuggets (32-19) host the Orlando Magic (25-27) after winning four straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by 8 points in the matchup, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The matchup has an over/under set at 221.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -8 221.5 -334 +270

Nuggets vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (69.3%)

Nuggets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a record of 25-25-1 against the spread this season.

In the Magic's 52 games this year, they have 25 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times out of 52 chances this season.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 21 of 52 set point totals (40.4%).

Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 24 home games, and 12 times in 27 road games.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 16 of 24 home matchups (66.7%). In away games, they have hit the over in 16 of 27 games (59.3%).

This season, Orlando is 15-9-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-18-0 ATS (.357).

Magic games have gone above the over/under less often at home (nine times out of 24) than away (12 of 28) this season.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 12.8 boards and 10.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.2 points, 6.1 assists and 4 rebounds.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.7 points, 2.2 assists and 6.5 boards.

Christian Braun averages 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 57.2% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Julian Strawther averages 9.4 points, 2.1 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 43.8% from the field and 36.7% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 5.4 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Goga Bitadze averages 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is also sinking 62.4% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Jalen Suggs gives the Magic 16.2 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. provides the Magic 8.6 points, 7.3 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Magic receive 8.9 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

