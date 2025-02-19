Nuggets vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 20

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (13-39) are heavy underdogs (-15) as they look to break a four-game road slide when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (36-19) on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE. The point total for the matchup is set at 228.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -15 228 -1099 +700

Nuggets vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (88.8%)

Nuggets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 29 times in 55 games with a set spread.

In the Hornets' 52 games this season, they have 25 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 34 times out of 52 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have hit the over on 19 of 52 set point totals (36.5%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (16-11-0) than it has in road tilts (13-14-1).

When playing at home, the Nuggets eclipse the over/under 66.7% of the time (18 of 27 games). They've hit the over in 57.1% of games on the road (16 of 28 contests).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .483 (14-12-3). On the road, it is .478 (11-10-2).

Hornets games have gone above the over/under less often at home (eight times out of 29) than on the road (11 of 23) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 10.2 assists and 12.6 rebounds.

Jamal Murray averages 21 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 19 points, 6.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 15 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 57.8% from the floor (10th in league) and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Julian Strawther averages 9.6 points, 2.3 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Hornets.

The Hornets get 19.5 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Per game, Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 58.6% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Moussa Diabate gives the Hornets 5.1 points, 7 rebounds and 0.8 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.