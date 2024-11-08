Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 8

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and FDSSUN

The Denver Nuggets (5-3) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (3-4) on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Ball Arena as 4-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSUN. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4 -112 -108 218.5 -112 -108 -190 +160

Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (70.3%)

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a 3-4-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Heat's seven games this season, they have three wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over six times out of seven chances this season.

Heat games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 11 assists and 13.5 boards.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 7.3 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 40% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys.

Christian Braun averages 16 points, 5.3 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 53.5% from the field and 46.4% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.4 points, 4 boards and 4.9 assists.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 boards and 3.1 assists.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo provides the Heat 14.9 points, 9 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 2 steals (fourth in NBA) and 1.4 blocks.

The Heat are receiving 18.1 points, 5.3 boards and 5.3 assists per game from Jimmy Butler.

The Heat receive 22.7 points per game from Tyler Herro, plus 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Per game, Terry Rozier gets the Heat 14.7 points, 5 boards and 4.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Heat get 9.4 points per game from Jaime Jaquez, plus 7.6 boards and 2.4 assists.

