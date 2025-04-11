Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (47-33) are underdogs (by 7 points) to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (48-32) on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The over/under is set at 241 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7 241 -310 +250

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (70.8%)

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 36 times in 80 games with a set spread.

The Grizzlies have played 80 games, with 40 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 48 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over 46 times in 80 opportunities (57.5%).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 17 times in 40 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 40 games on the road.

In terms of over/unders, the Nuggets hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 26 times in 40 opportunities this season (65%). In road games, they have hit the over 22 times in 40 opportunities (55%).

Against the spread, Memphis has had better results away (22-16-2) than at home (18-21-1).

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under less often at home (21 times out of 40) than on the road (25 of 40) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists.

Jamal Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 6 assists and 3.8 boards.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.3 points, 2.2 assists and 6.9 boards.

Christian Braun is averaging 15.5 points, 2.5 assists and 5.2 boards.

Russell Westbrook averages 13.2 points, 5 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48.8% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, Desmond Bane gives the Grizzlies 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Ja Morant averages 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 9.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is making 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Per game, Santi Aldama provides the Grizzlies 12.5 points, 6.5 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

