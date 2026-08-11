NRFI Today: 3 NRFI Picks, Predictions, Best Bets for Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Pirates vs. Marlins NRFI (-172)

Phillies vs. Cardinals NRFI (-128)

Mets vs. Braves NRFI (-104)

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Check out the top home run picks for today.

NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning Picks

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 11 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even though the odds are steep, this is my favorite NRFI spot on Tuesday’s slate.

Paul Skenes against Eury Pérez is the starting-pitcher matchup in Miami.

Skenes’ 3.96 ERA doesn't fully reflect how well he has pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Through 129.2 innings, the Pirates right-hander owns a 2.91 FIP, 3.14 xFIP and 30% strikeout rate. He has struck out 11.24 hitters per nine innings while allowing only 0.90 home runs per nine.

Pérez provides a strong counterpart. He enters with a 3.61 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 27% strikeout rate over 109.2 innings. More importantly for this matchup, FanGraphs Pittsburgh 29th of 30 teams in opponent wOBA against right-handed pitching on Tuesday's starter chart.

Pérez has also been strong at loanDepot park, holding hitters to a .293 wOBA with a 3.29 ERA at home this season.

With two pitchers capable of missing bats and a particularly favorable matchup for Pérez against the Pirates, this is an appealing NRFI spot.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 11 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Philadelphia Phillies' lineup always introduces some risk to an NRFI, but Cristopher Sánchez has been elite enough to make this matchup worth considering.

Sánchez has produced a 2.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28% strikeout rate and 22% K-BB rate across 149.2 innings. He has developed into one of the more reliable starters in baseball, and his ability to generate strikeouts while limiting free passes gives him several ways to work through the top of a lineup without allowing a run.

Andre Pallante is getting the ball for the St. Louis Cardinals. Pallante isn't on Sánchez's level, but he enters Tuesday with a respectable 3.63 ERA. The Cardinals’ right-hander has also consistently leaned on contact management and ground balls rather than trying to overpower hitters.

Philadelphia's top of the order makes this a little uncomfortable, but Sánchez gives us an excellent foundation and Pallante can navigate a clean first.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 11 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Atlanta Braves‘ offense makes this the most aggressive of the three plays, but the starting-pitching matchup is appealing.

The New York Mets will start Nolan McLean, while Atlanta counters with Martín Pérez. McLean enters with a 3.51 ERA, while Pérez owns a 3.14 ERA.

Through 130.2 innings, McLean has posted a 28% strikeout rate, 20% K-BB rate and 1.16 WHIP. That strikeout ability is particularly valuable in an NRFI because McLean doesn't need to rely exclusively on batted-ball luck to escape the dangerous top of Atlanta's lineup.

Pérez doesn't bring McLean's swing-and-miss upside, but he has been effective enough this season to give the other side of the bet a viable path. Oh, and the Mets’ offense is 26th in wOBA this season.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.