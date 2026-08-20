WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Best Bets & Player Props for Thursday, August 20, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings

Indiana enters Thursday at 24-12 and has won eight of its last 10 games. Dallas has gone in the opposite direction, losing seven of its last 10. These teams also met less than a week ago, with the Fever earning a 98-87 victory over the Wings in Indianapolis.

Dallas' lineup is another concern heading into the rematch. Azzi Fudd has been ruled out for the remainder of the season because of a knee injury, while Aziaha James remains sidelined. Indiana has already shown it can create separation against this Wings team, and Thursday's 2.5-point line only requires the Fever to win by three.

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson doesn't need an extraordinary scoring night to reach this number. She is averaging 26.1 points per game this season, putting 25 points right around her normal level of production. The Aces continue to rely heavily on Wilson as their primary scorer.

The matchup adds to the appeal. Wilson has already produced a 45-point game against Connecticut this season, and the Sun enter Thursday at just 9-25. Las Vegas is a 14.5-point favorite, so the expectation is that the Aces will have plenty of offensive success at home.

Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Atlanta has been playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Dream are 9-3 since July 13, and that stretch began with a 101-92 victory over Los Angeles. They also enter Thursday immediately after an impressive 97-82 road win over Las Vegas.

Los Angeles has gone in the opposite direction. The Sparks are 2-11 since their July 13 loss to Atlanta and have lost five straight entering this matchup. Atlanta won the first meeting by nine points, which would be enough to cover Thursday's 8.5-point spread.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.