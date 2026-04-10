NRFI Best Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Friday 4/10/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Dig into the best MLB home run picks for today.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

TOP NRFI BET #1: Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 10 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

Chase Burns — First Inning Profile: Chase Burns is the best NRFI pitcher on Friday's entire slate and one of the strongest first-inning arms in the National League. His extraordinary 21% swing-and-miss rate means he generates whiffs on roughly one of every five pitches thrown — a rate that makes a clean first inning not just possible but likely against any lineup he faces.

Burns' approach in the first inning is particularly effective: he comes out attacking with premium velocity, establishing his fastball before deploying his sharp slider to generate swing-and-miss when hitters are still calibrating. The result is quick, efficient first innings that rarely put hitters in positions to score.

Jack Kochanowicz — First Inning Risk Assessment: The question for NRFI on this game isn't Burns — it's what happens when the Reds bat in the bottom of the first against Kochanowicz. Here, the news is actually encouraging for NRFI purposes: Kochanowicz has struggled with walks (7 in 9.2 innings, a 6.5 BB/9 rate) but his issues tend to compound as the game progresses rather than explode in the first inning. Most struggling-command pitchers can survive the first few batters before their walk rate catches up with them later in the game.

More critically: the Cincinnati Reds rank last in MLB in OPS with runners in scoring position and are tied for last in runs scored as a team. Cincinnati's lineup is not one that regularly explodes for runs in the first inning, even against struggling pitchers.

Why This NRFI Can Win:

Burns' 21% SwStr% virtually guarantees a clean first half-inning against even a patient lineup

The Angels — despite their strikeout problems — don't carry elite first-inning power threats at the very top of their order against a pitcher of Burns' caliber

The Reds' weak offensive production (last in MLB in runs scored) means even Kochanowicz's shaky command won't be exploited immediately

Both sides support a NRFI outcome: a dominant pitcher for the home team and an anemic offense for the visitors

Additional Context: Burns has been on an absolute roll to start 2026 — this is a pitcher at peak confidence, peaking form, and with the swing-and-miss tools to execute a clean first inning against any lineup. The Angels' high strikeout rate means they're the most likely visiting lineup in baseball to meekly wave at Burns' slider in the first inning without making meaningful contact.

TOP NRFI BET #2: Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 10 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

Bryce Elder — First Inning Profile: Bryce Elder is pitching as well as any starter in the National League to open 2026. His numbers are remarkable: 0.00 ERA, 1.76 xERA, and a 1.64 FIP that signals legitimate, sustainable dominance rather than good fortune. Most critically for NRFI purposes, his Statcast data is pristine: he's allowing a 0% barrel rate and a .245 wOBA against in 2026 — meaning hitters are consistently making weak contact when they're making contact at all.

A pitcher who generates this combination of weak contact and occasional whiffs is the ideal NRFI arm: he doesn't necessarily strike out the side, but he controls the first inning because hitters simply can't square him up. He needed just 83 pitches to get through six innings in his first 2026 start — a pace that reflects pristine command from the first pitch.

Slade Cecconi — First Inning Context: Cecconi starts for the Cleveland Guardians in an interesting context: he allowed six runs in 4.1 innings against the Mariners earlier this year but then bounced back with six shutout innings against the Cubs. The Braves lineup, while talented, is working through early-season injury disruptions (Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep both on the injured list), and their top-of-the-order production has been inconsistent.

Critically, the Atlanta Braves' reduced lineup depth means their early-inning scoring threats are more concentrated and potentially easier to navigate for a right-hander like Cecconi, who can set the tone in the first inning when his command is on.

Truist Park & Early April Conditions: Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia benefits from mild early-April temperatures that don't particularly suppress or amplify offense. The neutral park environment is a non-factor here — this NRFI lives or dies on the pitchers' first-inning execution.

The Combined NRFI Picture: The core argument for this NRFI is Elder's elite underlying metrics. A pitcher with an xERA of 1.76 and a barrel rate of 0% is not giving up first-inning runs. His control is sharp, his stuff generates weak contact, and the Guardians — while a competitive lineup — don't carry the elite early-inning scoring firepower that would threaten a pitcher of Elder's current caliber.

The reverse side is also favorable: Cecconi can be erratic, but his bounce-back performance against the Cubs showed he's capable of clean first innings when his command holds. Atlanta's lineup, while talented, isn't the kind of team that automatically crushes first-inning runs against right-handers.

Why This NRFI Can Win:

Elder's 1.76 xERA and 1.64 FIP represent elite-tier pitching metrics — not a recipe for first-inning runs

0% barrel rate through two starts means hitters simply cannot square him up

Cecconi showed in his last start (6 shutout innings vs Cubs) that he can execute clean first innings

Combined offensive environments don't strongly favor first-inning scoring on either side

TOP NRFI BET #3: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 11 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

Tyler Glasnow — First Inning Profile: Tyler Glasnow is one of the most dominant first-inning pitchers in all of baseball when healthy and sharp — and his 2026 numbers confirm he's both. His 11.2 K/9 rate, 3.00 ERA, and 2.15 xERA establish that he's operating near his peak, and the xERA signals he's even better than his already-excellent surface numbers indicate.

In the first inning specifically, Glasnow is at his most dangerous: his fastball velocity registers at its highest, his slider is sharpest, and he attacks hitters aggressively before they can calibrate to his electric repertoire. The Texas Rangers, as we established in our best strikeout props to target article, strike out 25% of the time — one of the higher team K rates on today's slate. Against Glasnow's premium velocity and movement in the first inning, the Rangers' top-of-the-order will be at a significant disadvantage.

Kumar Rocker — First Inning Context for the Home Half: Kumar Rocker makes only his second career start and comes off a strong debut (2 ER, 6 H in his first appearance), but he's squarely up against the most dangerous lineup he'll have faced. The Los Angeles Dodgers rank first in batting average (.287), OBP (.361), and slugging (.480) in baseball. They have scored 10+ runs three times already this season.

This is where the NRFI analysis becomes nuanced. The Dodgers are dangerous — there's no question about that. But the key NRFI insight is this: the Dodgers bat in the bottom half of the first inning, meaning Glasnow's performance directly protects the first 3 outs of the NRFI bet. Glasnow should hold up his end of things. The risk lies with Rocker facing the Dodgers in the bottom half.

The NRFI Case for the Bottom Half: Despite the Dodgers' offensive dominance, first-inning scoring is not automatic even against struggling pitchers. The Dodgers' lineup approach tends to be patient and methodical — they build pressure over multiple plate appearances rather than swinging for home runs on the first pitch. Rocker has enough stuff and enough element of surprise (opposing lineups have little data on him) to survive one clean first inning. The game total is set around 9 runs — a relatively high number that reflects the Dodgers' full-game offensive potential more than their first-inning tendency.

Late-Night Pacific Coast Conditions: Late-night games at Dodger Stadium (10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT) in early April mean cool temperatures and the dense Pacific marine layer. These conditions historically suppress home run carry and reduce early-inning scoring — an additional subtle factor supporting NRFI in late West Coast games.

Step-by-Step Breakdown:

Glasnow (11.2 K/9, 2.15 xERA) is nearly untouchable in the first inning at his current peak Rangers strike out 25% of the time — the top-of-the-order will struggle with Glasnow's first-inning arsenal Rocker's newness to opposing lineups provides a limited data advantage in the first inning Dodgers' patient approach means runs typically come through accumulation, not first-inning explosions Cool late-night temperatures at Dodger Stadium suppress offense naturally

Why This NRFI Can Win: The Glasnow side of this bet should be good — he's pitching too well against too strikeout-prone a lineup to allow a first-inning run. The Rocker side carries more risk, but his first-inning credibility is real, and the Dodgers' offensive approach works against immediate first-inning scoring. This is a NRFI that lives on Glasnow's dominant first-inning arsenal.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.