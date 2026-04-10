MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 4/10/26

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Check out the best MLB home run picks for today.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

STRIKEOUT PROP BET #1

Chase Burns - Strikeouts Chase Burns Over Apr 10 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Pitcher — Chase Burns: Chase Burns is the Cincinnati Reds' young ace and one of the most exciting strikeout artists in baseball in 2026. His swing-and-miss rate sits at an elite 21% through two early-season starts, a number that places him among the very best swing-and-miss pitchers in the entire league. He has averaged 8 strikeouts per game so far this season, validating his status as one of the top strikeout picks on today's board.

Burns' arsenal — a mid-to-upper 90s fastball combined with a sharp slider that generates whiff after whiff — is tailor-made to exploit swing-happy lineups. His pitch-to-contact approach is secondary; this is a pitcher who attacks hitters with the intention of missing bats, and his early-season numbers confirm he's doing exactly that.

The Opponent — Los Angeles Angels: This is a superb matchup. The Los Angeles Angels carry the highest strikeout rate in all of baseball in 2026. No other lineup fans more frequently, and that statistic isn't a small edge — it's a canyon-wide gap between the Angels and most other lineups. Angels hitters have consistently expanded the strike zone, struggled against premium velocity, and shown a willingness to swing at breaking balls off the plate — a perfect recipe for a pitcher with Burns' swing-and-miss profile.

Step-by-Step Breakdown:

Burns has a 21% swing-and-miss rate — elite by any measure Angels rank #1 in MLB strikeout rate — the most punchout-friendly lineup on the entire slate Burns averages 8 strikeouts per game with his current arsenal A 21% swinging-strike rate against the most K-prone lineup in baseball gives Burns big upside

Why This Bet Can Win: The combination of an elite swing-and-miss pitcher facing the most strikeout-prone lineup in baseball is the gold standard setup for a strikeout Over. Burns doesn't need to be dominant — he just needs to be his normal, whiff-generating self against a lineup that will cooperate.

STRIKEOUT PROP BET #2

Tyler Glasnow - Strikeouts Tyler Glasnow Over Apr 11 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

The Pitcher — Tyler Glasnow: Tyler Glasnow is operating in midseason form to open 2026 and looks every bit the elite strikeout pitcher who earned one of baseball's most lucrative contracts from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Through his first two starts, Glasnow owns a 11.2 K/9 rate, a 3.00 ERA, and an outstanding xERA of 2.15 — suggesting his peripherals are even better than his already-excellent surface results.

He averages 96 MPH on his fastball and carries a career strikeout rate of 30.9% — one of the best marks in the game. Most importantly, he went six innings in both 2026 starts while posting a 1.43 FIP with a 25.5% K-BB% — numbers that point directly to sustained strikeout dominance.

The Opponent — Texas Rangers: The Texas Rangers come in as a good-but-not-elite lineup against premium pitchers. They rank 11th in strikeouts and 21st in wOBA on the season, averaging just 3.6 runs per game. More critically, the Rangers' lineup strikes out 25% of the time — exactly the type of offense that Glasnow's electric stuff can devour. Their lineup features Corey Seager (power) and Brandon Nimmo (OBP), but beyond those two, the depth to consistently put the ball in play against an elite arm is limited.

Kumar Rocker starts for Texas in what may be a difficult night — the Dodgers rank first in batting average (.287), OBP (.361), and slugging (.480) and have scored 10+ runs three times already in the season.

Park Factor — Dodger Stadium: Dodger Stadium has historically been a neutral-to-pitcher-friendly park. Late-night West Coast games tend to see cooler temperatures that suppress offense slightly, further supporting a strong Glasnow strikeout performance.

Step-by-Step Breakdown:

Glasnow's 11.2 K/9 is among the highest marks on the entire slate Rangers strike out 25% of the time — a premium K rate for opposing pitchers Glasnow is averaging 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2026 (6-inning outings) His xERA of 2.15 suggests he's even better than his 3.00 ERA indicates

Why This Bet Can Win: Glasnow against a lineup with a 25% strikeout rate is a clear value play. His K/9 of 11.2 and his career 30.9% strikeout rate establish that he consistently exceeds the 6.5 line. FanDuel has this priced at Over -152 — a heavy number that reflects the market's confidence in Glasnow — but given his elite metrics, it's still worth backing.

STRIKEOUT PROP BET #3

Simeon Woods Richardson - Strikeouts Simeon Woods Richardson Under Apr 10 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

The Pitcher — Simeon Woods Richardson: Simeon Woods Richardson has been a strikeout disappointment to open 2026. Through 11.2 innings pitched this season, he has managed just 6 strikeouts total — a strikeout rate that works out to roughly 4.6 K/9. That is dramatically below what fantasy and betting markets typically expect from a pitcher of his caliber, and the early-season evidence strongly suggests his swing-and-miss profile has regressed.

For a strikeout under bet at this line, the logic is this: a pitcher who has averaged fewer than 3 strikeouts per outing through two early-season starts will have significant difficulty reaching the 3.5 threshold set by oddsmakers — especially on the road against a competitive Toronto lineup.

The Opponent — Toronto Blue Jays & Patrick Corbin: The Toronto Blue Jays' lineup is no pushover. Adding another layer of complexity: Woods Richardson is making a road start at Rogers Centre, where the artificial turf and energetic Toronto crowd can create challenging conditions for struggling pitchers. The Blue Jays' lineup has shown reasonable plate discipline to start 2026, and their ability to work counts against pitchers with modest swing-and-miss rates is well-documented.

Step-by-Step Breakdown:

Woods Richardson has only 6 total strikeouts in 11.2 innings (4.6 K/9) in 2026 He is averaging roughly 3 strikeouts per start — below the 3.5 line Road start at Rogers Centre against a patient Toronto lineup No indication his early-season command and whiff issues are improving

Why This Bet Can Win: When a starting pitcher has averaged 3 strikeouts per outing and the line is set at 3.5, the Under is backed by hard early-season data. Woods Richardson hasn't been generating swing-and-misses — his numbers are clear. Unless he undergoes a sudden mechanical breakthrough, the Under is the percentage play here.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.