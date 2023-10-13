North Texas vs Temple Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The North Texas Mean Green versus the Temple Owls is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

North Texas vs Temple Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Texas: (-250) | Temple: (+202)

North Texas: (-250) | Temple: (+202) Spread: North Texas: -6.5 (-105) | Temple: +6.5 (-115)

North Texas: -6.5 (-105) | Temple: +6.5 (-115) Total: 68.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

North Texas vs Temple Betting Trends

North Texas has posted two wins against the spread this year.

North Texas has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, three of North Texas' four games have hit the over.

Temple has not won a game against the spread this year.

Temple has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been three Temple games (out of five) that went over the total this year.

North Texas vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mean Green win (80.3%)

North Texas vs Temple Point Spread

North Texas is favored by 6.5 points over Temple. North Texas is -105 to cover the spread, with Temple being -115.

North Texas vs Temple Over/Under

North Texas versus Temple on October 14 has an over/under of 68.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

North Texas vs Temple Moneyline

The North Texas vs Temple moneyline has North Texas as a -250 favorite, while Temple is a +202 underdog.

North Texas vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games North Texas 33.8 66 39.8 117 58.3 3 5 Temple 23.2 97 34 121 51.5 2 6

