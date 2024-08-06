menu item
NCAAF

2024 North Texas Football Odds and Schedule

2024 North Texas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

In 2024, the North Texas Mean Green have posted a record of 2-0. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

North Texas 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ South AlabamaAug. 31W 52-38Jaguars (-6.5)61.5
2Stephen F. AustinSept. 7W 35-20Mean Green (-22.5)72.5
3@ Texas TechSept. 14-Red Raiders (-9.5)68.5
4WyomingSept. 21---
5TulsaSept. 28---
7@ Florida AtlanticOct. 12---
8@ MemphisOct. 19---
North Texas Last Game

The Mean Green defeated the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 35-20 in their last game. Against the Lumberjacks, Chandler Morris led the Mean Green with 322 yards on 26-of-44 passing (59.1%) for four TDs and three interceptions. In the running game, Damashja Harris totaled 142 rushing yards on 10 carries (14.2 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. In the receiving game, DT Sheffield had 74 yards on six catches (12.3 per reception) with three touchdowns in that game.

North Texas Betting Insights

  • North Texas has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
