2024 North Texas Football Odds and Schedule

In 2024, the North Texas Mean Green have posted a record of 2-0. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

North Texas 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ South Alabama Aug. 31 W 52-38 Jaguars (-6.5) 61.5 2 Stephen F. Austin Sept. 7 W 35-20 Mean Green (-22.5) 72.5 3 @ Texas Tech Sept. 14 - Red Raiders (-9.5) 68.5 4 Wyoming Sept. 21 - - - 5 Tulsa Sept. 28 - - - 7 @ Florida Atlantic Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Memphis Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

North Texas Last Game

The Mean Green defeated the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 35-20 in their last game. Against the Lumberjacks, Chandler Morris led the Mean Green with 322 yards on 26-of-44 passing (59.1%) for four TDs and three interceptions. In the running game, Damashja Harris totaled 142 rushing yards on 10 carries (14.2 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. In the receiving game, DT Sheffield had 74 yards on six catches (12.3 per reception) with three touchdowns in that game.

North Texas Betting Insights

North Texas has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

