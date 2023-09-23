North Carolina vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The North Carolina Tar Heels are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, up against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

North Carolina vs Pittsburgh Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Carolina: (-280) | Pittsburgh: (+220)

North Carolina: (-280) | Pittsburgh: (+220) Spread: North Carolina: -7.5 (-104) | Pittsburgh: +7.5 (-118)

North Carolina: -7.5 (-104) | Pittsburgh: +7.5 (-118) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

North Carolina vs Pittsburgh Betting Trends

North Carolina has won twice against the spread this year.

North Carolina has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of three North Carolina games have hit the over this year.

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread this year.

A pair of Pittsburgh three games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

North Carolina vs Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tar Heels win (51.7%)

North Carolina vs Pittsburgh Point Spread

Pittsburgh is an underdog by 7.5 points versus North Carolina. Pittsburgh is -118 to cover the spread, and North Carolina is -104.

North Carolina vs Pittsburgh Over/Under

North Carolina versus Pittsburgh on September 23 has an over/under of 49.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

North Carolina vs Pittsburgh Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pittsburgh-North Carolina, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +220, and North Carolina is -280.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games North Carolina 34 55 21.3 55 57.8 1 3 Pittsburgh 24 94 17 37 47.2 1 3

