North Carolina vs Alabama Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 4

The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) play the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) at Dean E. Smith Center on December 4, 2024.

North Carolina vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (75.2%)

Take a look at some betting insights for North Carolina (-1.5) versus Alabama on Wednesday. The total has been set at 175.5 points for this game.

North Carolina vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.

Alabama has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

North Carolina (2-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (40%) than Alabama (1-0) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Tar Heels covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered eight times in 15 games at home, and they covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

The Crimson Tide were better against the spread at home (11-5-0) than away (5-5-0) last season.

North Carolina vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in five games this year and has walked away with the win four times (80%) in those games.

This year, the Tar Heels have won four of five games when listed as at least -128 or better on the moneyline.

Alabama has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Carolina has a 56.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

North Carolina vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina outscores opponents by 9.6 points per game (scoring 89.7 per game to rank seventh in college basketball while allowing 80.1 per outing to rank 336th in college basketball) and has a +67 scoring differential overall.

North Carolina's leading scorer, RJ Davis, is 63rd in college basketball putting up 18.4 points per game.

Alabama has a +85 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. It is putting up 88.6 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and is allowing 78.0 per contest to rank 318th in college basketball.

Mark Sears leads Alabama, recording 16.0 points per game (177th in college basketball).

The 34.7 rebounds per game the Tar Heels average rank 121st in the country. Their opponents record 33.9 per contest.

Jae'Lyn Withers leads the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (364th in college basketball action).

The Crimson Tide come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.8 boards. They are collecting 40.3 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.5.

Grant Nelson's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Crimson Tide and rank 94th in the nation.

North Carolina's 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in college basketball, and the 96.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 305th in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide score 103.9 points per 100 possessions (52nd in college basketball), while giving up 91.4 points per 100 possessions (213th in college basketball).

