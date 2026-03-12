Norfolk State vs South Carolina State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MEAC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Norfolk State Spartans (15-16, 8-6 MEAC) square off against the No. 5 seed South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-21, 7-7 MEAC) in the MEAC tournament Thursday at Norfolk Scope Arena, beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Arena: Norfolk Scope Arena

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State win (74.1%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Norfolk State-South Carolina State spread (Norfolk State -6.5) or over/under (145.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Norfolk State has covered 12 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

South Carolina State has put together a 12-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Norfolk State (3-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than South Carolina State (7-11) does as the underdog (38.9%).

Against the spread, the Spartans have performed worse when playing at home, covering four times in nine home games, and seven times in 15 road games.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (5-4-0). On the road, it is .368 (7-12-0).

Norfolk State has covered the spread six times in 14 conference games.

South Carolina State has beaten the spread seven times in 14 MEAC games.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Norfolk State has won in 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Spartans have a win-loss record of 6-2 when favored by -260 or better by sportsbooks this year.

South Carolina State has won four of the 20 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Bulldogs are 1-12 (winning just 7.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Norfolk State has a 72.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Head-to-Head Comparison

Norfolk State's +89 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.2 points per game (169th in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per contest (165th in college basketball).

Anthony McComb III leads Norfolk State, scoring 17.0 points per game (159th in college basketball).

South Carolina State is being outscored by 12.1 points per game, with a -364 scoring differential overall. It puts up 66.6 points per game (349th in college basketball), and gives up 78.7 per outing (310th in college basketball).

Jayden Johnson is 557th in the nation with a team-high 13.0 points per game.

The 30.8 rebounds per game the Spartans average rank 247th in the country, and are 1.1 more than the 29.7 their opponents collect per outing.

McComb is 886th in college basketball action with 4.3 rebounds per game to lead the Spartans.

The Bulldogs lose the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. They record 28.0 rebounds per game, 341st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.0.

Cameron Clark tops the Bulldogs with 5.1 rebounds per game (563rd in college basketball).

Norfolk State ranks 188th in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 141st in college basketball, allowing 93.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs score 85.0 points per 100 possessions (359th in college basketball), while conceding 100.5 points per 100 possessions (317th in college basketball).

