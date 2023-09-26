Nico Collins Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins will match up with the 22nd-ranked passing defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (235.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Collins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Steelers? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Collins vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.77

6.77 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.50

52.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

With 32.0 fantasy points in 2023 (10.7 per game), Collins is the 18th-ranked player at the WR position and 60th among all players.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Collins posted 3.4 fantasy points, recording two receptions on three targets for 34 yards.

Steelers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two TDs in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Steelers have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

