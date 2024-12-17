Nico Collins Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins will match up with the 14th-ranked pass defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (215 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

With Collins' next game versus the Chiefs, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Collins vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 85.64

85.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

With 120.9 fantasy points in 2024 (13.4 per game), Collins is the 17th-ranked player at the WR position and 83rd among all players.

In his last three games, Collins has hauled in 17 balls (on 26 targets) for 228 yards and three touchdowns, good for 40.8 fantasy points (13.6 per game).

Collins has been targeted 35 times, with 23 receptions for 360 yards and four TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 60.0 fantasy points (12.0 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Collins' fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 21.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nico Collins had his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he posted just 5.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two TDs in a game against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

