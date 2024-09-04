Nico Collins Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Nico Collins and the Houston Texans will face the Indianapolis Colts -- whose passing defense was ranked 16th in the league last season (226 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Collins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Colts? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Collins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Collins vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.32

10.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.24

77.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Collins was ninth at his position (and 43rd overall) in fantasy points, with 180.4 (12.0 per game).

Collins accumulated 28.8 fantasy points -- seven catches, 168 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was his best game last year.

In Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts, Collins posted 25.5 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with these numbers: nine receptions, 195 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 14 versus the New York Jets, Collins finished with a season-low 1.3 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, 13 yards, on one target.

Collins accumulated 3.0 fantasy points -- four receptions, 30 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers).

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis surrendered more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Colts last year.

Against Indianapolis last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, the Colts didn't allow more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Indianapolis last season, seven players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Colts allowed 19 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Indianapolis last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Colts allowed four players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Indianapolis gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.

The Colts allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to six players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Nico Collins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.