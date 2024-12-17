Nick Chubb Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Running back Nick Chubb is looking at a matchup versus the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the league (126.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Chubb for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Bengals? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Chubb vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Game Day: December 22, 2024

Game Time: 1:00 PM

Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

Projected Rushing Yards: 59.41

Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

Projected Receiving Yards: 5.86

Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

With 58.3 fantasy points this season (7.3 per game), Chubb is the 51st-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 209th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Chubb has amassed 17.4 fantasy points (5.8 per game) as he's rushed for 110 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 29 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 24 yards on two grabs (four targets) with one TDs.

Chubb has generated 40.4 fantasy points (8.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 219 yards with two touchdowns on 60 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 25 yards on three grabs (five targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Chubb's fantasy campaign was a Week 12 outburst versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 18.0 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 59 rushing yards on 20 attempts (3.0 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nick Chubb had his worst game of the season last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he posted just 2.1 fantasy points (9 carries, 41 yards).

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed five players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 25 players have caught a TD pass against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

