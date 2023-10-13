NHL Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 10/13/23

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Jake Guentzel To Score a Goal (+155)

The Pittsburgh Penguins are visiting the Washington Capitals in a game with a 6.5 over/under, which should provide plenty of goals tonight.

Seeing a lot of goals won't be anything new when these two teams face each other, as seven of the last 10 games have seen six goals or more. The scoring can come early and often and we want a goal-scorer who can find the back of the net.

Jake Guentzel is that player tonight, who started off the season strong the other night with four shots on goal but didn't score. While it's a one-game sample size, this is the level of production we've come to expect from Guenztel, who skates on the Penguins' top forward line and first power-play unit.

He's been piling up the goals for years with 20 goals or more in each of the last six seasons, highlighted by 36 and 40 goals in the last two seasons. Guenztel might not be considered an "elite" goal scorer in the league, but he's damn near close.

Guentzel has also seen plenty of career success against the Capitals with 11 goals and 15 points in 23 career games against them.

Clayton Keller To Record 3+ Shots (-128)

If you don't know Clayton Keller, you should.

While the Arizona Coyotes aren't a Stanley Cup Contender, they have plenty of talented young players on their roster. We saw a glimpse of that last season with Keller, who had a career-high in goals (37), points (86), and shots on goal (223).

He's the best player on the Coyotes and with that comes a role on the first forward line and the first power-play unit, giving him plenty of chances to fire the puck.

Keller averaged 2.7 shots on goal per game last season and that is the baseline level we should be expecting from him this year. The matchup against the New Jersey Devils has them coming in as large -240 favorites, while the Yotes are +195 road dogs.

Given that expectation, the Coyotes are set to be trailing in this game, meaning they will need to turn up the offense and generate more scoring chances. This should start with Keller leading the way, putting him in a great spot tonight.

