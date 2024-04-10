NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Wednesday 4/10/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Prop Bets

The Vancouver Canucks have a big 3.88 implied goal total tonight against the Arizona Coyotes, which should result in plenty of goals.

There are only three games on tonight's NHL slate and the Canucks are at the top of the list when it comes to goal-scoring potential. The matchup against the Coyotes is very easy and it should end with multiple goals finding the back of the net.

Over the last two weeks, the Coyotes have allowed 3.44 Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the second-worst in the NHL. They've had a bad defense all season and there's no reason to stop targeting them in the final few weeks of the season.

J.T. Miller comes in with a very solid 35 goals on the season while seeing time on the second forward line and the first power-play unit. However, he has no goals over his last five games even with 13 shots on goal. His role hasn't changed, it's really just some bad puck luck.

This soft matchup should help him break this drought and light the lamp.

If the St. Louis Blues want to keep their playoff hopes alive, they need to win tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It's getting down to the wire for the Blues as they sit a few points out of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. This is a clear winnable matchup for them, and they should look to pile on the pressure from the puck drop.

Over the last two weeks, the Blackhawks' defense has allowed 68.99 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the second-worst in the league. It's a Swiss cheese defense and the Blues need to jump on that.

This brings me to Brayden Schenn, who comes in with 29 shots on goal over his last 10 games, while skating on the first forward line and the first power-play unit. He's been over this mark in six of his last 10 games and the Blues need that level of production again tonight.

