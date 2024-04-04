NHL Daily Fantasy Picks and Helper: Thursday 4/4/24

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters.

Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Using our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, let's take a look at today's slate to find a goalie, some stacks, and value plays for your NHL DFS lineups on FanDuel.

NHL DFS Picks

Goalie to Target

Charlie Lindgren, Capitals ($7,700)

The Washington Capitals are surprisingly still in the Eastern Conference playoff race. If you told people that they would stick around this long, they probably would assume that it was because Alex Ovechkin is having a big year.

Instead, they have been propped up by Charlie Lindgren ($7,700), a 30-year-old journeyman goaltender. Lindgren has saved 14.44 goals above expected this season that's good for 16th in the NHL.

Another thing that we probably wouldn't have predicted heading into the season was that we would want to target a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pittsburgh is 22nd in goals per game in the league and has the third-worst power play that has scored just 14.8% of the time.

The Penguins have just a 2.75 implied team total tonight. Lindgren won't cost too much in salary, so we can feel comfortable getting him into lineups tonight.

Stacks

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers' play has slipped a bit of late. After being in the conversation to finish the season with the best record in the league, they have won just one regulation game of their last 10.

They'll get the chance to bounce back against the Ottawa Senators tonight. Ottawa allows the fifth-most goals per game and is in the bottom 10 in scoring chances against rate and high-danger chances against rate, according to Natural Stat Trick.

That makes Florida's first line a good stack to target, especially because they have two players who could be considered values. Aleksander Barkov ($7,800) is second on the team with 1.09 points per game. Vladimir Tarasenko ($5,800) has 10 points in 13 games since joining the team.

Of course, the main player we want to get access to in this stack is Sam Reinhart ($9,100). He's tied for second in the league with 52 goals in his breakthrough season. He leads the league with 27 power-play goals -- no other player has even reached 20.

With these three players all playing together on the power play, they should be able to link up for a goal. Florida's implied team total is 3.54 goals tonight, and we can expect production from this line.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings got a win last night at home and now will travel for a back-to-back. Normally, that wouldn't be a team we'd want to target, but the opponent makes it enticing.

The Kings are taking a short trip north to face the San Jose Sharks. San Jose ranks near or at the bottom in basically every defensive metric. That includes goals against and expected goals (xG) against on a per-game basis.

The top line for the Kings is relatively affordable to roster. It includes Adrian Kempe ($7,400), who isn't quite scoring 40 goals like he did last season but has scored two goals in his last three games. Anze Kopitar ($6,600) has picked things up lately with 11 points in his last eight games. They are joined by Quinton Byfield ($5,600) at even strength, who is in the midst of a breakout season.

I like getting all three of these pieces of this stack in my lineup, especially considering the matchup.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are another team on a back-to-back, but they shouldn't be ignored, either.

It's always nice to get some exposure to Nikita Kucherov ($10,100) and Brayden Point ($9,200). Kucherov is in a battle to lead the league in points. He's leading that race currently with 130 points. Point is eighth in goals with 43.

They are joined by newcomer Anthony Duclair ($6,400), who has 10 points in 11 games since being traded to Tampa. With a great matchup tonight, they shouldn't be overlooked.

The Bolts will play the Montreal Canadiens tonight. The Canadiens allow the second-most xG per 60 minutes in the NHL and the eighth-most goals per game.

It could be tough to fit these guys in one lineup, but with a few of the value skaters listed below, it is doable.

Value Skaters

Casey Cizikas, C, Islanders ($3,700)

I don't believe anyone has ever been excited to play Casey Cizikas ($3,700), but it definitely makes sense tonight.

Cizikas has been bumped up to the first line for the New York Islanders. He has four points in his last four games.

He also will be getting time on the first power play. Given that the Islanders have the highest implied team total on tonight's slate, I'm willing to give Cizikas a shot despite a lack of point production historically.

Anthony Beauvillier, W, Predators ($3,300)

Now on his third team this season, Anthony Beauvillier ($3,300) is getting his chance with the Nashville Predators.

He's on the second line and second power-play unit. Nashville is a -192 favorite, so even someone like Beauvillier should have opportunities as a secondary scorer.

This is still the player who was a fairly consistent goal scorer in his days playing for the Islanders and is only 26. For this salary, I'd be fine playing him, especially if I was trying to fit in a stack like the Lightning's first line.

