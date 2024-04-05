NHL Betting Picks for Friday 4/5/24: Avalanche, Oilers Meet in Potential Playoff Preview

A six-game slate for an NHL Friday night is a bit more packed than usual, giving us a handful of good options to consider betting on.

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

NHL Best Bets

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes

With both the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals coming off losses last night, I like the 'Canes to cover and get back on track.

Carolina dropped their game last night to the Boston Bruins, 3-1, but they have a chance to get back in the win column against a Capitals team that lost 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Hurricanes play such a commanding game and have dominated over their last 10 -- even with the loss. They're 7-2-1 in that span while the Capitals are 5-4-1, having lost each of their last two games. In these last 10 games, the Hurricanes are averaging 3.43 goals for per 60 minutes (GF/60) -- good for ninth in the NHL over that stretch. However, they look even better by advanced numbers, sitting fourth with 3.51 expected goals for per 60 minutes (xGF/60). Washington, on the other hand, isaveraging just 2.84 GF/60 and have an even worse 2.66 xGF/60.

On the flip side, the Hurricanes continue to keep the puck out of their net. Pyotr Kochetkov will get the start for them tonight as Carolina has allowed the second-fewest goals against per 60 minutes (GA/60) across their last 10 games, coming in with a 2.35 clip. Washington ranks 26th in that regard with 3.53 GA/60. That sets us up perfectly for a Carolina cover tonight.

Ride with the Hurricanes to cover. They should be moving following their lackluster performance a night ago.

Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers

In a matchup of two elite scoring teams, taking the over on the total is pretty enticing.

The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers have been among the best teams in the NHL for much of the season. A big reason why has been their elite offenses, with both squads sitting in the top 10 in scoring on the year.

Colorado is first in the NHL with 3.68 GF/60 and ninth with 3.26 xGF/60. Edmonton ranks fourth with 3.50 GF/60 but is first in the league with 3.68 xGF/60. These numbers tell you the story of these two teams, and their elite offenses haven't been stopped very often this campaign.

Like these two sides in goals scored, they're rather close with goals against. The Avalanche are 13th in the NHL with 2.93 GA/60, and the Oilers are 10th with 2.85 GA/60.

Both Colorado and Edmonton will roll out their top netminders. Alexandar Georgiev will go for the Avs. He's allowed four goals in two of the last three games -- good news for the over. Stuart Skinner hasn't been too hot as of late, either, allowing three or more goals in five of his last six games, which is another positive for the over.

All signs point to a competitive, high-scoring night. Give me the over.

Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes

The Vegas Golden Knights are rolling right now, and the Arizona Coyotes are not. Sometimes it can be as simple as that.

Vegas has won three straight games and has gone 7-2-1 in their last 10 games overall. Arizona is coming into this game off two straight losses as their miserable season nears its end.

The Golden Knights' goalie tandem of Adin Hill and Logan Thompson has been one of the top duos in hockey. They've teamed up to hold opponents to 2.86 GA/60, ranking 11th in the NHL. Thompson will be the one getting the start tonight, and he heads into this game having won six straight starts. In five of those starts, he's allowed just one goal. It's a tough time for the Coyotes to face him.

Arizona hasn't been nearly as stout defensively, ranking 25th with 3.30 GA/60. Their advanced numbers fall in line at 3.32 xGA/60. The Golden Knights should have no problem creating chances tonight.

Karel Vejmelka will start for the 'Yotes, and he's been struggling. Not only does his goals against average (GAA) sit at 3.33, but he's also got a rough .899 save percentage (SV%). He watched six goals go past him in his last start.

It may be a road game for Vegas, but they should be able to take care of business. Even though the -176 moneyline isn't the most exciting number, I'm taking Vegas to win.

