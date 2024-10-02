NHL Best Bets for Friday 10/4/24

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres

The New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres are both coming off disappointing campaigns. The up-and-coming Devils couldn't match 2022-23's energy, falling one game below .500 and coming up short of the playoffs.

Likewise, the perpetually rebuilding Sabres missed the postseason for the 13th straight year. Nevertheless, the outlook is promising for both squads at the outset of the 2024-25 campaign.

New Jersey opens as a deserving favorite. The Devils wrapped up last year with the 10th-best expected goals-for rating, relying on elite offensive play from its young nucleus.

More importantly, they addressed their goaltending woes by trading for Jacob Markstrom. The Swedish netminder may be entering the twilight of his career, but he still posted 2.3 goals saved above average in 2023-24.

The Sabres don't have the defensive systems in place to hamper the Devils' potent lineup. Nor do they have the firepower to keep pace. Buffalo allowed the sixth-most high-danger chances last season while mustering the eighth-fewest. Those issues are compounded by two unproven netminders still vying for the starter's crease.

