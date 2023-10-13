NFL Week 6 Betting Picks

Now that Week 6 is underway after Thursday night's AFC West showdown, these next couple days serve as a fantastic spot to internally check-in; how are you enjoying the football year so far? Already, it's been quite an exhilarating campaign.

In 2023, road teams have gone 40-39 straight up (SU) including Thursday's home win for the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, over bettors are still having a slow start in the current NFL season. Through 79 total games to this point, the over has cashed just 41.8% of the time.

Week 5's most notable games featured both the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles separately covering against fellow NFC contenders, propelling each to 5-0 outright records. Also, the New York Jets (+116 ML) upset Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos at Mile High in the "Hackett Bowl", 31-21.

Back to the present, Week 6 features 2023's final bid in London (the Baltimore Ravens versus the Tennessee Titans), but not the last International Series game of the season; Germany will also hosts NFL contests later in the year.

Additionally, this Sunday pits together a pair of division leaders in West Central Florida; the Detroit Lions will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a pivotal, physical meeting.

Let's dive into the NFL Week 6 odds with an emphasis on scoping out the most valuable of Sunday's lines in traditional betting markets.

NFL Betting Picks (10/15/23)

Sunday's Full Slate

Remaining NFL Week 6 Matchups Kickoff Time (EST) Favorite Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans* 9:30 a.m. BAL San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. SF Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ATL Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. MIA Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. MIN Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. JAX New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans 1 p.m. NO View Full Table

*Denotes NFL International Series

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (International Series)

Location: Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Hotspur Stadium, London, UK Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

9:30 a.m. EST TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Spread: BAL -4 (-115)

BAL -4 (-115) Moneyline: BAL -205/TEN +172

BAL -205/TEN +172 Total: 41.5 (-105/-115)

One more time in the U.K., gridiron action will takeover the weekend. Kicking off in that same early 9:30 a.m. EST window, the Ravens (3-2 SU) and Titans (2-3 SU) will get together for an AFC slugfest. Surely, they will want to leave Great Britain with an influential memory of American football until it returns next year.

Baltimore has played in London just once prior, losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars overseas in 2017. For Tennessee, they have previously made the international trip as well, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium back in 2018.

The Titans most recently saw the Ravens over Wild Card Weekend of 2020-21. In that postseason meeting, star quarterback Lamar Jackson produced 315 all-purpose yards in a 20-13 Baltimore victory. The Ravens also did well to bottle up bruising tailback Derrick Henry, holding the All-Pro runner to just 40 rushing yards. Is that something head coach John Harbaugh's bunch can do again this Sunday?

Best Bet: Ravens -4 (-115)

Both sides enter the London affair at 3-2 against the spread (ATS), but I am leaning toward the more consistent team in this one: Baltimore. The Ravens are led by a better signal-caller in Jackson as Ryan Tannehill's current QBR (37.1) in 2023 is third-worst among all starters. The latter's 2:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio is a major part of the problem.

Tennessee's offense is ranked 26th of 32 in scoring right now. Also, "King" Henry has had an arduous start to the season, showing a career-low 3.8 yards per carry at the moment. Considering Baltimore's defense is still allowing an elite clip of only 15.0 PPG (2nd in the NFL), I think the Ravens win by at least a touchdown this weekend; I'll take the chalk to cover.

As a final note, FanDuel is currently running a Sunday Funday Profit Boost promotion for NFL games on October 15th. There are four different offers this week, and one pertains specifically to the aforementioned Ravens-Titans game! See FanDuel Sportsbook for details and stipulations.

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans

Time: 1 p.m. EST

1 p.m. EST TV: FOX

FOX Spread: NO -1.5 (-115)

NO -1.5 (-115) Moneyline: NO -130/HOU +110

NO -130/HOU +110 Total: 42.5

Truthfully, I am still trying to figure out where the New Orleans Saints stand in the panoramic NFC picture, but I know one thing for sure; I love Who Dat's defense. In 2023, NOLA's D ranks fourth overall in both scoring (15.2 PPG allowed) and yards surrendered (274.6 YPG). Do the Houston Texans and their dynamic rookie quarterback, C.J. Stroud, stand a chance against Cameron Jordan and company?

Undeniably, Stroud has been impressive in his first NFL year. Since being selected second overall the the 2023 NFL Draft, the signal-caller from Ohio State has played with poise, yielding a 98.4 rating en route to a 2-3 SU record. Additionally, Stroud is the only quarterback with more than 140 pass attempts this season that has yet to throw an interception.

Still, Stroud is bound to learn how the other side lives eventually. With talent in all levels of the defense, I think New Orleans is exactly the sort of unit that can have success against an inexperienced passer.

Best Bet: Under 42.5 (-110)

I admit that Derek Carr has been making progress, and having Alvin Kamara back in the offense should help, but I am staying on this streak until it is broke. In every contest the Saints have played this year, they have failed to go over the combined total. Yes, overs are 0-5 in Who Dat games. So, attempting to keep it simple, I am on the under for New Orleans-Houston this weekend.

The Saints will take the hour-long flight from NOLA to H-Town in hopes of being the first NFL team to intercept Stroud. Ballhawks Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu could be likely candidates for something like that -- especially if Jordan and DeMario Davis are disrupting the rookie. Either way, it's more than feasible that the under trend continues here.

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

4:25 p.m. EST TV: FOX

FOX Spread: DET -3 (-120)

DET -3 (-120) Moneyline: DET -166/TB +140

DET -166/TB +140 Total: 42.5 (-108/-112)

The Lions (4-1) have been a "breath of fresh air" type team in 2023. A franchise that has never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy (the Super Bowl LVIII odds at FanDuel Sportsbook currently show the Lions at +1800 in that market), Detroit is looking to qualify for postseason play for the first time since 2016. In Week 6, they'll see a side that could possibly matchup with them in the playoffs -- the nothing-to-lose Bucs.

Tampa Bay has also been a pleasant surprise this year. At 3-1 atop the NFC South and coming off a bye week, the Buccaneers are led by a top-10 defense that still features an athletic linebacking corps of Shaq Barrett, Devin White and Lavonte David. Additionally, having big Vita Vea at nose tackle certainly clogs lanes up for opposing rushing attacks.

Jared Goff is enjoying a career-year for the Lions in his eighth NFL season. The quarterback from California has found a welcoming home in Motor City. In the current campaign, Goff shows top-five metrics in many categories, such as QBR (71.8), first-down percentage (38.4%) and completions of 20-plus yards (23). Also, he has a quality skill cast on offense and a defense that is seventh in yards allowed (292.8 YPG) right now.

Best Bet: Lions -3 (-120)

I am riding with Goff and Detroit Rock City this weekend.

As alluded to, the Lions are 4-1 overall in 2023, but they are also 4-1 ATS. Before Sunday of Week 6, that is tied (with the 49ers and Miami Dolphins) for the top mark in the NFL. numberFire's model respects Detroit, as well. According to their power rankings, the Lions (6.28 nERD) are fourth in the league while the Bucs (1.83 nERD) show up at 11th.

This game will be played outdoors in Florida's October sunshine, and Detroit is undefeated on the road to this point. On offense, I'd expect there to be a fair bit of David Montgomery -- who already has six rushing scores in 2023 -- and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Also, look out for Josh Reynolds and rookie Sam LaPorta.

Candidly, I will take that group over Baker Mayfield and the Bucs.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

4:25 p.m. EST TV: FOX

FOX Spread: LAR -7 (-105)

LAR -7 (-105) Moneyline: ARI +265/LAR -330

ARI +265/LAR -330 Total: 48.5

As NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) and Arizona Cardinals (1-4) don't care for one another very much. Through most of their recent matchups, Aaron Donald has kept his skills sharp by chasing around the shifty Kyler Murray. Of course, Murray -- still a ways away from game action -- won't be playing this weekend.

On the other side of the football, quarterback Matthew Stafford has been spinning it like the younger version of himself. Additionally, now that Cooper Kupp has returned from injury, Staffy has a lethal receiving tandem in he and rookie Puka Nacua. In Kupp's first game back (Week 5), he and Nucua combined for 15 receptions, 189 yards and a touchdown.

Other than the gutsy win over the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona has been outscored 120-80 combined in their four losses. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs is playing with poise (90.8 rating), but there is a noticeable lack of explosion with the Cardinals. Right now, they are tied for the third-fewest passing plays resulting in at least 20 yards (9).

Best Bet: Rams -7 (-105)

Los Angeles may have a losing record at the moment, but they are 3-1-1 ATS. Off the bat, that's enough to grab my attention. Considering that the Rams are matched up at home with one of the NFL's worst teams this week (numberFire's power rankings have Arizona at 25th; -5.12 nERD), this seems like a favorable time to lay the points with L.A.

The NFL game projections at numberFire are in favor of the Rams in the ATS market. nF's model shows a Los Angeles winning score of 27.97-18.88, which gives us an estimated winning margin of 9.09.

With more than two points of cushion, I am eager to make this play for the contest at SoFi Stadium, and the -105 price is also advantageous.

