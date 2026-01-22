2 Best NFL Touchdown Props for the AFC and NFC Championship Games

Not many plays across all sports can top the thrill of a touchdown.

Best TD Props for AFC and NFC Championship

RJ Harvey is the clear lead back for the Denver Broncos, and I like his touchdown odds for Sunday's clash with the New England Patriots.

Forced to turn to Jarrett Stidham, a quarterback who hasn't started a game since Week 18 two seasons ago, the Broncos will likely try to run the rock for as long as they can, and with the spread moving Denver's way -- they're 4.5-point 'dogs as of Thursday afternoon -- they should be able to keep things competitive.

Harvey is operating as the Broncos' RB1. In the Divisional Round, he logged a 63% snap rate while no other Denver running back was above a 19% clip. In that game, Harvey ended up with 12 total opportunities -- six carries and six targets.

Harvey has recorded at least 11 touches in eight straight games, and he's seen at least four targets in six of his past seven outings. He's punched in six touchdowns over the last seven games, and he's got a whopping five receiving scores on the season.

Denver is listed at -104 odds to go over 19.5 points, so while it's fair to have some concerns about how this offense will fare with Stidham under center, the Broncos are expected to score a decent amount of points. Playing behind the NFL's best offensive line, per PFF, Harvey can touch paint against the Pats.

The Los Angeles Rams haven't been able to slow Jaxon Smith-Njigba in either of their matchups this campaign, and JSN can have another big game on Sunday.

Smith-Njigba has faced the Rams twice this season. He went for nine catches and 105 yards in the first meeting, and JSN followed that up with eight grabs, 96 yards and a TD in the second game.

In his final game against the Rams in 2024, JSN blowtorched Los Angeles for seven receptions, 180 yards and two tuddies. So, yeah, he seems to enjoy facing LA.

The Rams' pass defense hasn't been all that great through two playoff games. In the Wild Card Round, Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker teamed up for 215 receiving yards on the LA defense. Last week, all of Colston Loveland, D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze had at least 44 receiving yards for the Chicago Bears.

Smith-Njigba notched 10 touchdowns in the regular season and found pay dirt last week in the Divisional Round despite a super positive game script that resulted in Sam Darnold completing just 12 passes.

With a fairly high total (46.5) and tight spread (Seattle -2.5), this game has shootout potential, which only enhances the TD outlook for Smith-Njigba. His touchdown prop is one of my favorite prop bets of the week.

