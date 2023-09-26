NFL Survivor Picks for Week 4: The 49ers Are the Clear Top Option

There aren't many more crucial things than nailing your NFL survivor picks, so we're here to help.

Based on numberFire's NFL survivor matrix, here are some of the best NFL survivor picks for Week 4.

NFL Survivor Picks for Week 4

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are in their own tier this week as they're -900 on the moneyline -- per the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook -- at home against the Arizona Cardinals. The Niners are 14.0-point favorites. Only one other team is bigger than an 8.5-point favorite this week.

While Arizona just spoiled the survivor party for some last week by knocking off the Dallas Cowboys, oddsmakers clearly aren't expecting the Cards to pull off another shocker.

The only negative with San Fran is that they're sure to be the chalk option. But they're chalk for a reason.

Kansas City Chiefs

Prior to the season, the Week 4 Sunday night clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets looked like it would be a really fun affair. With Aaron Rodgers out, it's a lot less intriguing.

KC is a 9.5-point favorite and is listed at -420 moneyline.

The Jets' elite defense is a worry, but as we've seen, it's going to be a real struggle for Gang Green's offense to put enough points on the board for the Jets to get wins. In both of Zach Wilson's two starts, the Jets have scored exactly 10 points. That's probably not going to get it done against Patrick Mahomes.

Philadelphia Eagles

I keep hearing about how the Philadelphia Eagles haven't yet hit top gear, but Philly is 3-0 and has covered the spread in all three wins. Seems good.

In Week 4, the Eagles are at home against the Washington Commanders, and Philadelphia is a -375 moneyline favorite (-8.5).

Washington stunned the Eagles in Philly last year, but I wouldn't worry too much about that. At home against an elite foe last week (the Buffalo Bills), Washington got smoked by 34.

Contrarian Plays

Looking to avoid the most popular picks and find an under-the-radar selection for the week?

Los Angeles Chargers

I know, I know -- it's nearly impossible to trust the Los Angeles Chargers. I get it. But the betting numbers point to the Bolts being an interesting survivor pick in Week 4.

Playing at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers are 6.0-point favorites and are -250 on the moneyline.

There's a chance Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) doesn't play, something that would obviously boost LA's chances. But even if Jimmy G suits up, the Bolts are the better side -- by numberFire's metrics, the Chargers rank as the 15th-best team while Vegas is 29th.

If you want to save the big dogs -- San Fran, KC and Philly -- the Chargers are a solid alternative.

Denver Broncos

Yes, the Denver Broncos.

I know Denver lost a 50-point nail-biter at the Miami Dolphins last week and is 0-3, but there are reasons to like them in Week 4.

The biggest reason is that the Broncos are playing the Chicago Bears. The Bears have been the NFL's worst team through three games. Chicago's -59 point differential is a league-low mark. Denver's point differential is -53 -- they lost by a total of three points in the first two weeks. That's why Denver is a 3.5-point road favorite (-166 moneyline).

Also, Denver's 0-3 start and the nature of their Week 3 defeat is overshadowing that Russell Wilson is actually playing pretty well.

After three games, #Broncos QB Russell Wilson ranks within the top-10 in:



• Completions of 40+ yards (T-1st)

• Touchdown passes (T-5th)

• Completions of 20+ yards (T-5th)

• Yards per pass attempt (6th)

• Passing yards (7th)

• Passing yards per game (7th)

• Passer rating… — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) September 25, 2023

Plus, if you're willing to take a stroll down narrative street, Denver has to come out with their hair on fire in Week 4, right? They just lost to the Dolphins by more than Ball State lost at Georgia.

With all that said, I don't think I can actually use Denver this week. But if you've burnt through some of the top options and want to get weird, I don't hate it.

