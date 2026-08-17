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NFL

NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule, Betting Odds for Every Game

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule, Betting Odds for Every Game

The NFL preseason moves on to Week 2, with all 16 teams in action once again.

Here’s the full NFL preseason Week 2 schedule with betting odds for every game, per FanDuel Sportsbook’s NFL preseason odds.

All NFL odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after the article is published.

Preseason NFL Schedule: Week 2

Thursday, August 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans, 8 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Houston Texans
Aug 21 12:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

San Francisco 49ers
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Aug 21 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Friday, August 21

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

New York Jets
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 21 11:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Carolina Panthers
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Aug 21 11:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Green Bay Packers
@
Denver Broncos
Aug 22 1:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Saturday, August 22

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, Noon ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Washington Commanders
@
Detroit Lions
Aug 22 4:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Atlanta Falcons
@
Indianapolis Colts
Aug 22 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Buffalo Bills
@
Cleveland Browns
Aug 22 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Baltimore Ravens
@
Minnesota Vikings
Aug 22 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

New Orleans Saints
@
Los Angeles Rams
Aug 22 8:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 4 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

New York Giants
@
Miami Dolphins
Aug 22 8:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Philadelphia Eagles
@
New England Patriots
Aug 22 11:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Chicago Bears
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Aug 22 11:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aug 22 11:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Dallas Cowboys
@
Arizona Cardinals
Aug 23 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Sunday, August 23

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 8 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Seattle Seahawks
@
Tennessee Titans
Aug 24 12:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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