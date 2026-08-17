NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule, Betting Odds for Every Game
The NFL preseason moves on to Week 2, with all 16 teams in action once again.
Here’s the full NFL preseason Week 2 schedule with betting odds for every game, per FanDuel Sportsbook’s NFL preseason odds.
All NFL odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after the article is published.
Preseason NFL Schedule: Week 2
Thursday, August 20
Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans, 8 p.m. ET
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San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m ET
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Friday, August 21
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m. ET
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Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:30 p.m. ET
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Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. ET
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Saturday, August 22
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, Noon ET
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Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET
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Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET
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Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET
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New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4 p.m. ET
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New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 4 p.m. ET
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Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.
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Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m. ET
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Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.
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Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m. ET
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Sunday, August 23
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 8 p.m. ET
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