BMW Odds: Who Are the Favorites for This Week's BMW Championship?

BMW Championship Odds at a Glance

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +1600

Sam Burns +1800

Ludvig Åberg +1800

The PGA Tour moves on to the second round of the FedEx Playoffs at the BMW Championship this week at Bellerive Golf Course in St. Louis.

Who are the favorites to win?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds: BMW Odds This Week

Full PGA Tour odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +300 Rory McIlroy +1600 Sam Burns +1800 Ludvig Åberg +1800 Xander Schauffele +2000 Tommy Fleetwood +2000 Cameron Young +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

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