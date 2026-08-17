MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets and Picks for Monday, August 17, 2026

MLB Betting Picks in Summary

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to player props to NRFI wagers, we have plenty of ways each day to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule.

Using the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best MLB bets for today?

This article includes some of the top bets from our other MLB content. All MLB odds via FanDuel, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB Picks and Predictions for Today

Braves vs. Twins, 7:41 p.m. ET

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Michael Harris II -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Minnesota Twins starter Bailey Ober is getting rocked by left-handed hitters, and that puts me on Michael Harris II to notch two-plus bases tonight.

Ober has let up a 54.8% fly-ball rate and 1.88 jacks per nine to lefties with a measly 12.0% K rate in the split.

Harris owns a .344 wOBA and has already tied his career-best mark with 20 home runs. His hard-hit rate is way higher against righties (43.0%) than it is in lefty-lefty matchups (25.4%).

With the power and speed to cash this prop in one swing, Harris to register at least two total bases is my favorite player prop today.

White Sox at Cubs, 8:06 p.m. ET

Run Line Chicago Cubs Aug 18 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I think Shota Imanaga is a tough matchup for the Chicago White Sox, and that puts me on the Chicago Cubs to win by multiple runs.

Imanaga is having another strong season, sporting a 3.74 SIERA, 23.5% K rate and 13.8% swinging-strike rate. He’s coming off a bad start versus the Washington Nationals (4 ER in 4.2 IP), but prior to that, he’d recorded a stellar 1.57 ERA and 3.59 xFIP over his previous six appearances.

The White Sox have some serious pop in their lineup, but they also swing and miss a bunch, holding the seventh-highest strikeout rate over the past 30 days (24.7%). Two of their best bats are lefty sluggers who K at a high clip — Colson Montgomery (33.1% K rate) and Munetaka Murakami (33.4%) — and Imanaga should be a difficult matchup for those two.

The Cubs’ offense, which ranks third in wOBA over the last 30 days (.344), has a much friendlier matchup against Luis Castillo. Castillo has pitched to a 4.18 SIERA and 20.9% K rate in 2026, and that’s with him getting to play his home games at T-Mobile Park, the best venue for pitchers, until his deadline move to the White Sox.

With Imanaga on the bump and their offense cooking, the Cubs can win by at least two runs tonight.

Dodgers vs. Rockies, 8:41 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Kyle Tucker +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

You can make an argument for several RBI props on the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight as they boast -120 odds to go over 6.5 runs. Given the plus-money odds, Kyle Tucker‘s RBI prop has my attention.

Sugano has struggled to a 4.93 SIERA and 13.9% K rate this season. Lefties are rocking him to the tune of a .381 wOBA, 42.4% hard-hit rate and 44.6% fly-ball rate.

After showing some promising signs after the All-Star Break, Tucker is once again struggling mightily, going 0 for 22 over his last six games. But all six of those games were at home, where he’s been way worse (.257 wOBA) all year than he’s been on the road (.366 wOBA). During a six-game roadtrip right before that homestand, Tucker hit two homers and amassed a .481 wOBA.

Playing at the best park for offense and taking on a meh righty on a night when LA should score plenty, Tucker has the potential for a big day, and I’m also into his +380 odds to drive in at least two runs.

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.