MLB Player Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, August 17, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Mitch Bratt Under 3.5 Strikeouts (+126)

Michael Harris II 2+ Total Bases (-130)

Kyle Tucker to Record an RBI (+115)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox, 9:05 p.m. ET

Mitch Bratt - Strikeouts Mitch Bratt Under Aug 17 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mitch Bratt isn’t missing many bats this season, and he’s got a tough matchup today against the Boston Red Sox, pushing me toward this plus-money under.

Boston has the eighth-lowest K rate against southpaws this year (21.7%), and the Red Sox are right around the league average in overall strikeout rate across the last 30 days (21.6%).

In 33.2 MLB innings, Bratt has a 17.5% strikeout rate and 6.9% swinging-strike rate this campaign — and that’s with him fanning nine in seven one-hit innings two starts ago. That nine-K outburst is his lone outing of more than four punchouts, so he’s been right around this line in nearly every start.

All in all, I’m willing to roll the dice on Bratt striking out just three or fewer hitters tonight at Fenway.

Braves vs. Twins, 7:41 p.m. ET

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Michael Harris II -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Minnesota Twins starter Bailey Ober is getting rocked by left-handed hitters, and that puts me on Michael Harris II to notch two-plus bases tonight.

Ober has let up a 54.8% fly-ball rate and 1.88 jacks per nine to lefties with a measly 12.0% K rate in the split.

Harris owns a .344 wOBA and has already tied his career-best mark with 20 home runs. His hard-hit rate is way higher against righties (43.0%) than it is in lefty-lefty matchups (25.4%).

With the power and speed to cash this prop in one swing, Harris to register at least two total bases is my favorite player prop today.

Dodgers vs. Rockies, 8:41 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Kyle Tucker +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

You can make an argument for several RBI props on the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight as they boast -120 odds to go over 6.5 runs. Given the plus-money odds, Kyle Tucker‘s RBI prop has my attention.

Sugano has struggled to a 4.93 SIERA and 13.9% K rate this season. Lefties are rocking him to the tune of a .381 wOBA, 42.4% hard-hit rate and 44.6% fly-ball rate.

After showing some promising signs after the All-Star Break, Tucker is once again struggling mightily, going 0 for 22 over his last six games. But all six of those games were at home, where he’s been way worse (.257 wOBA) all year than he’s been on the road (.366 wOBA). During a six-game roadtrip right before that homestand, Tucker hit two homers and amassed a .481 wOBA.

Playing at the best park for offense and taking on a meh righty on a night when LA should score plenty, Tucker has the potential for a big day, and I’m also into his +380 odds to drive in at least two runs.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.