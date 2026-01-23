2 Best NFL Player Props for the AFC and NFC Championship Games

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our NFL projections as a guide, here are some NFL player props that look appealing for this week.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL Props for the AFC and NFC Championship

I'm intrigued by these plus-money odds on Drake Maye to throw a pick against the Denver Broncos.

Drake Maye - Interception Drake Maye - Interception Drake Maye Yes +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Despite the New England Patriots winning two playoff games, Maye hasn't been playing great so far in the playoffs. He's been super careless with the ball, fumbling six times and tossing a pair of interceptions.

Maye is in for a tough matchup this week as Denver's defense is a top-tier unit. Our schedule-adjusted numbers rank the Broncos sixth in overall defense and fifth versus the pass. They let up only 4.8 net yards per pass attempt, the fewest in the NFL.

On top of that, the Broncos led the NFL in sacks this year, and they should be able to generate some pressure on Maye.

With Bo Nix out, New England's offense doesn't need to take many chances. But that was the case the last two weeks against a pair of offenses -- Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans -- that were having miserable days, and Maye still had turnover issues.

Over his last three games against the Los Angeles Rams -- including two this season -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been outstanding. He can do it again.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Receiving Yds Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over Jan 25 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Here are JSN's yardage outputs over his previous three clashes with the Rams" 180, 96 and 105. He's got 24 catches and three touchdowns over those three games. It sure seems like the Rams have no answers for him.

The Rams' defense is good -- 11th against the pass by our schedule-adjusted metrics -- but they haven't been so hot in the postseason. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker combined for 215 receiving yards against LA in the Wild Card Round. In the Divisional Round, three Chicago Bears had at least 44 receiving yards despite some tough weather conditions.

The NFC title game could end up being a shootout as it holds a tight spread (Seahawks -2.5) and decently high total (46.5). That only increases JSN's upside.

In a potential shootout and facing a team he's routinely smashed in recent years, Smith-Njigba can go for at least 90 yards.

