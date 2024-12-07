NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14

The Week 14 NFL slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Green Bay Packers playing the Detroit Lions.

Read through our odds breakdown for the NFL's Week 14.

Lions vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET, in a battle between a pair of the top offensive players in football in wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Josh Jacobs.

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Projected Favorite: Lions (65.19% win probability)

Lions (65.19% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-3.5)

Detroit (-3.5) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Vikings vs. Falcons

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will host Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, in a battle featuring two of the biggest stars in football on offense.

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Projected Favorite: Vikings (77.10% win probability)

Vikings (77.10% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-5.5)

Minnesota (-5.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Dolphins vs. Jets

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, the Miami Dolphins will host the New York Jets.

Matchup: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Projected Favorite: Dolphins (75.02% win probability)

Dolphins (75.02% win probability) Spread: Miami (-5.5)

Miami (-5.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Giants vs. Saints

The New Orleans Saints (4-8) and Alvin Kamara, one of the NFL's top rushers, should have a productive day on the ground on Sunday, as the New York Giants (2-10) have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL. The two teams will meet at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 8.

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants Projected Favorite: Saints (66.44% win probability)

Saints (66.44% win probability) Spread: New Orleans (-5.5)

New Orleans (-5.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

41.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Steelers vs. Browns

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns.

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite: Steelers (86.59% win probability)

Steelers (86.59% win probability) Spread: Pittsburgh (-6.5)

Pittsburgh (-6.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

43.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Eagles vs. Panthers

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) and Saquon Barkley, one of the league's top rushers, should have a big day running the ball on Sunday, as the Carolina Panthers (3-9) own the worst run defense in the league. The two teams will collide at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 8.

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (85.54% win probability)

Eagles (85.54% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-13.5)

Philadelphia (-13.5) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

45.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Buccaneers vs. Raiders

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) and their 30th-ranked pass defense could struggle to stop the Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) and Brock Bowers, one of the league's top pass-catchers, when the Raiders visit the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (80.23% win probability)

Buccaneers (80.23% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-6.5)

Tampa Bay (-6.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Titans vs. Jaguars

While the Tennessee Titans (3-9) have had trouble scoring points, ranking 28th in the NFL in points per game, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) have struggled to keep opponents from piling up points, as they rank 29th in points surrendered per game. The two squads will square off on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite: Titans (62.06% win probability)

Titans (62.06% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-3.5)

Tennessee (-3.5) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

39.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Trey McBride will lead the Arizona Cardinals into their battle versus the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Projected Favorite: Cardinals (71.22% win probability)

Cardinals (71.22% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-2.5)

Arizona (-2.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Rams vs. Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will visit Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, in a matchup between a pair of the brightest offensive stars in football.

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Projected Favorite: Bills (66.20% win probability)

Bills (66.20% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-3.5)

Buffalo (-3.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

49ers vs. Bears

The San Francisco 49ers (5-7) and the Chicago Bears (4-8), who were both defeated in their last contest, will meet at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8. In their previous games, the 49ers lost 35-10 to the Bills, and the Bears were taken down by the Lions 23-20.

Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Projected Favorite: 49ers (64.97% win probability)

49ers (64.97% win probability) Spread: San Francisco (-3.5)

San Francisco (-3.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

