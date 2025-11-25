NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13

The Houston Texans versus the Indianapolis Colts is one of many compelling options on the Week 13 NFL slate.

Read through our betting preview for the NFL's Week 13.

Lions vs. Packers

Thursday's contest between the Detroit Lions (7-4) and the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) should be fun to watch, as the Lions have the second-ranked scoring offense in the league (29.6 points per game), and the Packers are giving up 18.4 points per contest (fifth in league). The game is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 27.

Game Preview: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Projected Favorite: Lions (63.86% win probability)

Lions (63.86% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-2.5)

Detroit (-2.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Cowboys vs. Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) and Patrick Mahomes, one of the league's top passers, should have a productive day in the passing game on Thursday, as the Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) have the 30th-ranked pass defense in the league. The two teams will match up at 4:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 27.

Game Preview: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys Projected Favorite: Chiefs (57.29% win probability)

Chiefs (57.29% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-3)

Kansas City (-3) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Ravens vs. Bengals

Against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-8), who own the 31st-ranked run defense this season, Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens (6-5) should have success running the ball when the two teams meet on Thursday, Nov. 27 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Henry has been one of the NFL's top runners this year, ranking sixth-best in the league in rushing yards.

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Projected Favorite: Ravens (77.76% win probability)

Ravens (77.76% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-7)

Baltimore (-7) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC/Peacock

Eagles vs. Bears

Jalen Hurts will lead the Philadelphia Eagles (8-3) into their matchup versus the Chicago Bears (8-3) at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (62.29% win probability)

Eagles (62.29% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-7)

Philadelphia (-7) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

