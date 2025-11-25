FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Chiefs vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game - Nov. 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NFL action on Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs play the Dallas Cowboys.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction:

Chiefs vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Chiefs are 3-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Chiefs are -115 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -105 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Cowboys Over/Under

The over/under for the Chiefs versus Cowboys matchup on Nov. 27 has been set at 51.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Chiefs vs Cowboys Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cowboys-Chiefs, Dallas is the underdog at +152, and Kansas City is -180 playing on the road.

Chiefs vs Cowboys Betting Trends

  • Kansas City has five wins in 11 games against the spread this season.
  • As 3-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are 3-4 against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have played 11 games this year and three of them have gone over the total.
  • The Cowboys are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • Dallas has an ATS record of 3-1 as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • The Cowboys have seen seven of their 11 games go over the point total.

Check out even more in-depth Chiefs vs. Cowboys analysis on FanDuel Research.

Chiefs vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

  All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: KC: (-180) | DAL: (+152)
  • Spread: KC: -3 (-115) | DAL: +3 (-105)
  • Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

