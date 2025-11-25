Buccaneers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

NFL action on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Arizona Cardinals.

Buccaneers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (62.7%)

Buccaneers vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Buccaneers are -118 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -104 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Buccaneers-Cardinals matchup on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 44.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Buccaneers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Buccaneers vs Cardinals moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -172 favorite, while Arizona is a +144 underdog on the road.

Buccaneers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's record against the spread is 5-6-0.

As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Buccaneers have two wins ATS (2-1).

Out of 11 Buccaneers games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

The Cardinals have five wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

Arizona has an ATS record of 3-2 as 3-point underdogs or greater.

There have been seven Cardinals games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

