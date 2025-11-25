Seahawks vs Vikings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Minnesota Vikings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Seahawks vs Vikings Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (84.1%)

Seahawks vs Vikings Point Spread

The Seahawks are 10.5-point favorites against the Vikings. The Seahawks are -110 to cover the spread, while the Vikings are -110 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Vikings Over/Under

Seahawks versus Vikings on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 41.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Seahawks vs Vikings Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -752 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +530 underdog on the road.

Seahawks vs Vikings Betting Trends

Seattle has beaten the spread eight times in 11 games.

The Seahawks have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of 11 Seahawks games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Against the spread, the Vikings are 4-7-0 this season.

The Vikings have seen seven of their 11 games hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Seahawks vs. Vikings analysis on FanDuel Research.

Seahawks vs Vikings Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-752) | MIN: (+530)

SEA: (-752) | MIN: (+530) Spread: SEA: -10.5 (-110) | MIN: +10.5 (-110)

SEA: -10.5 (-110) | MIN: +10.5 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!