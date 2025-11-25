Rams vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers.

Rams vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (68.7%)

Rams vs Panthers Point Spread

The Rams are 10.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Rams are -110 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -110 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Rams vs Panthers Over/Under

The Rams-Panthers game on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Rams vs Panthers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -752 favorite on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +530 underdog at home.

Rams vs Panthers Betting Trends

Los Angeles' record against the spread is 8-3-0.

The Rams have yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Rams have seen four of their 11 games go over the point total.

The Panthers are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Carolina is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The Panthers have played 12 games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.

Rams vs Panthers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LAR: (-752) | CAR: (+530)

LAR: (-752) | CAR: (+530) Spread: LAR: -10.5 (-110) | CAR: +10.5 (-110)

LAR: -10.5 (-110) | CAR: +10.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

