NFL

Rams vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rams vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers.

Rams vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rams win (68.7%)

Rams vs Panthers Point Spread

The Rams are 10.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Rams are -110 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -110 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Rams vs Panthers Over/Under

The Rams-Panthers game on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Rams vs Panthers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -752 favorite on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +530 underdog at home.

Rams vs Panthers Betting Trends

  • Los Angeles' record against the spread is 8-3-0.
  • The Rams have yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • The Rams have seen four of their 11 games go over the point total.
  • The Panthers are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • Carolina is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • The Panthers have played 12 games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.

Rams vs Panthers Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: LAR: (-752) | CAR: (+530)
  • Spread: LAR: -10.5 (-110) | CAR: +10.5 (-110)
  • Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

