Ravens vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game - Nov. 27

The Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams in action on Thursday, versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens vs Bengals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

The Ravens are 7-point favorites against the Bengals. The Ravens are -112 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -108 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Ravens versus Bengals, on Nov. 27, has an over/under of 51.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Baltimore is a -355 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +285 underdog on the road.

Ravens vs Bengals Betting Trends

Baltimore has four wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

As a 7-point favorite or greater, the Ravens have two wins ATS (2-2).

This season, seven of the Ravens' 11 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Bengals are 4-7-0 this season.

As a 7-point underdog or greater, Cincinnati has two wins ATS (2-2).

The Bengals have played 11 games this year, and seven of them have hit the over.

Moneyline: BAL: (-355) | CIN: (+285)

BAL: (-355) | CIN: (+285) Spread: BAL: -7 (-112) | CIN: +7 (-108)

BAL: -7 (-112) | CIN: +7 (-108) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

