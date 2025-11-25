Eagles vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

The Philadelphia Eagles are among the NFL squads playing on Friday, up against the Chicago Bears.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Eagles vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Eagles vs Bears Point Spread

The Eagles are 7-point favorites against the Bears. The Eagles are -104 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -118 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Eagles vs Bears Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Eagles-Bears matchup on Nov. 28, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Eagles vs Bears Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +260 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -319 favorite at home.

Eagles vs Bears Betting Trends

Philadelphia's record against the spread is 7-4-0.

The Eagles have one win ATS (1-2) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.

The Eagles have played 11 games this season and five of them have hit the over.

The Bears have seven wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

There have been six Bears games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Check out even more in-depth Eagles vs. Bears analysis on FanDuel Research.

Eagles vs Bears Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-319) | CHI: (+260)

PHI: (-319) | CHI: (+260) Spread: PHI: -7 (-104) | CHI: +7 (-118)

PHI: -7 (-104) | CHI: +7 (-118) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!